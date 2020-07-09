Home

Grayson Katherine
(Kat) Died at home 4th July 2020. Will be greatly missed by her beloved sons and family.
Kat will repose at the Chapel of Rest
of Mark Elliott Funeral Services
if friends would like to visit Kat prior to
her private funeral service
on 16th July 2020.
Donations in memory of Kat are welcome and will be for
Pancreatic Cancer UK.
All enquiries and donations please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton Telephone
01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 9, 2020
