|
|
|
Fuller Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on 5th February 2020.
Beloved Mum to Kevin, Catherine
and Josephine, Nanny of Kristine
and Brenden, Sister of
Monica, dearest Mother-in-law
to Sandy, Graeme and Jon.
A wonderful lady whose love will
live on in our hearts forever.
Reunited with dad. Rest In Peace Mum.
Funeral Service to be held on
26th February 2020 at 11.00 am at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel. Flowers to Kevin Matthews
Funeral Directors.
God made us a wonderful Mum,
A mum who never grows old;
He made her smile of the sunshine.
And He moulded her heart of pure gold;
In her eyes He placed
bright shining stars,
In her cheeks fair roses you see;
God made a wonderful Mum,
And He gave that dear Mum to us.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020