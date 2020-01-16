Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Humphreys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Humphreys

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Humphreys Notice
HUMPHREYS Kathleen Muriel Passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020, aged 94. Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother to Michael, Linda, Karen, Christine, Jodie, Katie and Isabelle.
Will be sadly missed forever.
The funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on Friday 24th January at
The Church of St Peter, Cogenhoe followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only,
donations for Breast Cancer UK to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
The Birches, 4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD.
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -