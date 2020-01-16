|
HUMPHREYS Kathleen Muriel Passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020, aged 94. Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother to Michael, Linda, Karen, Christine, Jodie, Katie and Isabelle.
Will be sadly missed forever.
The funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on Friday 24th January at
The Church of St Peter, Cogenhoe followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only,
donations for Breast Cancer UK to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
The Birches, 4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD.
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020