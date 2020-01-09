Home

JACKSON Keith
(Jacko) Passed away suddenly on
16th December 2019.
Beloved husband of Joan,
dad of Kevin, Stewart
and their families.
The funeral service will be held at 11.45am on Friday 10th January 2020 at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Headway Northampton may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
