OWENS Ken Sadly passed away on
12th January 2020,
aged 83 years.
Loving Dad & Grandad.
The Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 5th February at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Ken, these can be sent
to the Alzheimer's Society.
It is to be a celebration of Ken's
life and it is not necessary to
wear black on the day.
The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020