Bailey Kenneth Francis Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 1st October 2020 at Northampton General Hospital, aged 92.
Dearly loved dad of Meryl and Mark, grandad of Lewis and Andrew, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend of many.
Now reunited with his wife Barbara.
There will be a private funeral service for family and close friends at
the Counties Crematorium
on 13th October.
Family flowers only.
Any donations in memory of
Ken would be gratefully received
for Cancer Research UK
or Royal British Legion.
Any enquiries please contact
Richard Finch &Sons
Tel: 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 8, 2020
