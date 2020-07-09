|
Cokayne Kenneth John February 8th 1925 - June 27th 2020, aged 95 years. Peacefully at
Pytchley Court Nursing Home.
Dearly loved Husband of
Phyllis for 74 years.
Dearest Dad of Pam and John,
Father in law to Roger and Wendy.
Dear Pap of his four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at 11:45 am on Thursday 16th July 2020 at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Donations, if desired in memory
of Ken are for The Alzheimers Society and may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester,
Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
