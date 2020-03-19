Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Lee Tarbuck Notice
Tarbuck Lee David Taken so suddenly at home on Friday 28th February 2020,
aged 50 years.

Devoted Partner to Sandra, loving Son, Brother and Uncle. He will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Lee's funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 31st March 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton at 2.45pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired for Macmillan Nurses may be sent to Ann Bonham & Son
Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Tel: 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
