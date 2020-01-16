Home

Leonard Brown Notice
BROWN Leonard James Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday
19th December 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary,
now reunited.
Much loved Dad of Karen, Susan, Steven and Arthur.
Will be greatly missed by
all family and friends.
Sleep peacefully Dad.
The Funeral service will take place on Monday 27th January 2020 at 1:15pm at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Any Enquiries please contact
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors,
71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Telephone: 01604 634368
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
