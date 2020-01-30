Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wellingborough
Rosemont Funeral Home
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 1JE

Leonard Malpas

Leonard Malpas Notice
Malpas Leonard Passed away at NGH on
20th January 2020,
aged 94 years.
Much loved Dad of Carol and
Son in Law Keith. Grandad of Lee & Shelly, Becky & Great Grandad of Cara.
Now reunited with
his loving Wife Doreen.
Rest In Peace.
The funeral service is to take place at The Counties Crematorium on Thursday 13th February at 11:45am.
No flowers, donations if desired are being collected for NGH.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton
01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
