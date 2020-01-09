Home

Leslie Bass Notice
Bass Leslie Vincent Passed away in Northampton General Hospital on 17th December 2019,
aged 84 years.
Les's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 15th January 2020,
1.15pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to Cynthia Spencer Hospice, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton, NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
