|
|
|
Jones Lilian Lilian passed peacefully on
31st December 2019, aged 76, with her
loved ones by her side.
A much loved Wife, Mum,
Sister and Nan. Forever in our hearts.
Lil's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, 14 January, 1.30pm at
St Luke's Church, Duston Northampton followed by a burial in
Duston Cemetery, Berrywood Road.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Cancer Research UK. may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020