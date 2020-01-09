Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Jones

Notice Condolences

Lilian Jones Notice
Jones Lilian Lilian passed peacefully on
31st December 2019, aged 76, with her
loved ones by her side.
A much loved Wife, Mum,
Sister and Nan. Forever in our hearts.
Lil's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, 14 January, 1.30pm at
St Luke's Church, Duston Northampton followed by a burial in
Duston Cemetery, Berrywood Road.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Cancer Research UK. may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -