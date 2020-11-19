|
PLOWMAN Lorna Passed away on
5th November 2020
aged 86 years.
Reunited with the late Ray.
She was a much loved mum,
sister, nanny and great nanny,
who will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
There will be a private
funeral service held.
Donations will be warmly received for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance by
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 19, 2020