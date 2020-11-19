Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Lorna Plowman

Lorna Plowman Notice
PLOWMAN Lorna Passed away on
5th November 2020
aged 86 years.
Reunited with the late Ray.
She was a much loved mum,
sister, nanny and great nanny,
who will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
There will be a private
funeral service held.
Donations will be warmly received for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance by
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 19, 2020
