|
|
|
WALKER Lorraine
(Lorrie) Passed away on
10th May 2020, aged 86.
Loving Wife and Mother to Douglas,
Nicholas & Christopher.
Nan to David and Great Nan to Hayley.
Lorrie will be sadly missed by
her loving family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held.
Enquiries and donations, if desired
are for The Warwickshire and
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
and may be sent to John White
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Towcester, tel 01327 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 21, 2020