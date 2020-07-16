Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Gammage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Gammage

Notice Condolences

Louis Gammage Notice
Gammage Louis Sadly passed away on
10th July 2020,
aged 89 years.
Lou will be dearly missed by those who survive him; dearest husband to Rona, uncle to his nieces and nephew.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor
on Monday 27th July at 13:15.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in memory of Lou direct to UKSA: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Louis-Gammage
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -