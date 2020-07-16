|
|
|
Gammage Louis Sadly passed away on
10th July 2020,
aged 89 years.
Lou will be dearly missed by those who survive him; dearest husband to Rona, uncle to his nieces and nephew.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor
on Monday 27th July at 13:15.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in memory of Lou direct to UKSA: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Louis-Gammage
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020