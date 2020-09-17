|
|
|
BROWN Madge 1920 - 2020
Beloved wife of Norman Brian Brown (deceased),
mother to Hazel Norman
(nee Brown), grandmother
and great grandmother.
Died peacefully at her daughter's residence in London on the
6th September, aged 100 years.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 21st September 2020 at Kingsthorpe Baptist Church followed by a committal at The Counties Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Madge can be sent and made payable to the British Heart Foundation.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, numbers for the funeral are limited but family and friends are welcome. If you would like further information please contact Ann Bonham & Sons Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF Tel: 01604 634368 email: [email protected]
dignityfunerals.co.uk .
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 17, 2020