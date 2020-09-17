Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Resources
More Obituaries for Madge Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madge Brown

Notice Condolences

Madge Brown Notice
BROWN Madge 1920 - 2020

Beloved wife of Norman Brian Brown (deceased),
mother to Hazel Norman
(nee Brown), grandmother
and great grandmother.
Died peacefully at her daughter's residence in London on the
6th September, aged 100 years.

Funeral Service to be held on Monday 21st September 2020 at Kingsthorpe Baptist Church followed by a committal at The Counties Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Madge can be sent and made payable to the British Heart Foundation.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, numbers for the funeral are limited but family and friends are welcome. If you would like further information please contact Ann Bonham & Sons Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF Tel: 01604 634368 email: [email protected]
dignityfunerals.co.uk .
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ann Bonham & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -