Higgs Marcia Passed away peacefully on the 3rd March 2020,
she will be sadly missed by her brother Donald and her family, Geoffrey and Judy, Graham and Biserka, Rodney and Diane, Timothy and Kath. Grandchildren, Sarah, Stuart, Daniel, Jane, Louise, Gary, Laura, Ross, Nicola, Christopher, Keeley, Aaron, Ethan, Caleb and Niamh, and her Great Grandchildren. Rest In Peace, Love Always. All enquiries to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
