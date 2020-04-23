Home

Marcia Higgs

Marcia Higgs Notice
HIGGS Marcia Jean To my Nan,
thinking of you.

My star in Heaven -
I am sending a dove to Heaven,
with a parcel on it's wings,
be careful when you open it,
it's full of beautiful things,
inside are a million kisses,
wrapped up in a million hugs,
to say how much I miss you,
and to send you all my love.
I hold you close within my heart
and there you shall remain,
to walk with me throughout my life,
until we meet again.

God bless you always,
Lots of Love from your eldest granddaughter Jane Marcia Higgs xxxxxxxx
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020
