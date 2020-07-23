|
|
|
Bodsworth Margaret Rose 7/4/39 - 8/7/20
Sadly passed away after a short illness.
Mother, Nan and Great-Nan.
Reunited with her Husband Samuel.
'Our loved ones leave behind a light
that will never dim or fade.
It's kept bright by the love we feel
and the memories we made'.
With all our love from Sons, Daughters, and Partners; Andrew,
Judith, Stephen, David,
Theresa & Tony, Ian & Emma, Jo & Mark, and all Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie at
www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020