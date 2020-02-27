Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30
St Gregory's RC Church, Northampton NN3 2HS
Committal
Following Services
Milton Malsor NN4 9RN
Margaret Brown Notice
BROWN Margaret Rose Of Chappell House, Moulton died peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Norman and step son John.
Sadly missed by Maureen, Julie Anne, Sean, Gwen Marie, extended
family and friends.
Requiem Mass St Gregory's RC Church, Northampton NN3 2HS at 11.30am on Friday 28th February followed by committal service to the crematorium at Milton Malsor NN4 9RN.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to
St. Vincent de Paul Society,
Sacred Heart Parish, Weston Favell, Northampton, NN3 8DP.

Enquiries to Ann Bonham & Sons Funeral Directors.Tel: 01604 809882
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
