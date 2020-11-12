|
|
|
Digby Margaret Ellen Retired District Midwife
Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 26th October 2020,
aged 89 years.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 23rd November 2020 at St Peter's Church, Weston Favell followed by a Committal at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
(Family flowers only) Donations,
if desired can be made payable to British Red Cross and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors,
71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Telephone: 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020