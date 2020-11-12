Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Digby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Digby

Notice Condolences

Margaret Digby Notice
Digby Margaret Ellen Retired District Midwife
Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 26th October 2020,
aged 89 years.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 23rd November 2020 at St Peter's Church, Weston Favell followed by a Committal at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
(Family flowers only) Donations,
if desired can be made payable to British Red Cross and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors,
71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Telephone: 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -