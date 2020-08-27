|
|
|
GREEN Margaret Anne Sadly passed away at home on August 16th 2020.
Much loved Mum to Janie, David and Jo and beloved Nanna
to her abundance of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
'You are our sunshine,
Our only sunshine,
You made us happy,
When skies were grey'
Love you
The family would like to send huge thanks to Cynthia Spencer for
all their love and care.
Funeral service to be held at
St. John's The Baptist Church,
Kingsthorpe on
Wednesday September 16th at 11-45am
followed by interment
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent if desired
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road,
Northampton
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 27, 2020