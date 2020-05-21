Home

Margaret Hughson

Margaret Hughson Notice
HUGHSON Margaret Much loved wife of Eddie, sister of Maureen, Tom and David, aunt of Brian and Alan.
Originally from Glasgow, then London and latterly Northampton.
Margaret died peacefully at Spencer House Care Home, Northampton.
The funeral will be held at Northampton Crematorium
on 1st June at 3:30pm.
Due to current restrictions at the Crematorium attendance
is possible online only at:
htpps://www.
wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 30590
Password: ywpkrxgu
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 21, 2020
