Margaret Lane
LANE Margaret Sadly passed away in the loving presence of her husband John on the evening of 26th February 2020.
Our hearts so fulfilled by her life
will be emptied by her passing.
A wife, mum, grand mum and great grand mum, she will be missed forever.
God bless and sleep tight.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at The Counties Crematorium at 1:15 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations for the St Johns Ambulance may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
