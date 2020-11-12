|
PLANT Margaret Died peacefully on
27th October, 2020 at Magnolia House Residential Home, Axminster, aged 97 years.
Much loved wife of the late Roy,
mother of Pamela and David and grandmother of Matthew. Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at East Devon Crematorium. No flowers by request, but donations in her memory to the Royal British Legion would be appreciated, and can be sent to J F Clarke & Son, Lyme Road, Axminster, Devon, EX13 5BE.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020