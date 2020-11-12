Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Plant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Plant

Notice Condolences

Margaret Plant Notice
PLANT Margaret Died peacefully on
27th October, 2020 at Magnolia House Residential Home, Axminster, aged 97 years.
Much loved wife of the late Roy,
mother of Pamela and David and grandmother of Matthew. Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at East Devon Crematorium. No flowers by request, but donations in her memory to the Royal British Legion would be appreciated, and can be sent to J F Clarke & Son, Lyme Road, Axminster, Devon, EX13 5BE.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -