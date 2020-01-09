|
|
|
Care Margery
(Brafield on the Green) Passed away peacefully on Christmas Day December 2019.
Dearly loved Mum of Julian,
Vaughan, Tim and families.
Reunited with her
beloved Husband George.
The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Nene Valley Crematorium, 305 Doddington Road, Wellingborough, NN8 2NX at 3.00pm on Thursday 16th January 2020.
Family flowers only, donations for The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent please to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
4-6 Bedford Road, Brafield on the Green, Northampton, NN7 1BD.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020