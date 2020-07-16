Home

RICHARD FINCH AND SONS
77 MILITARY ROAD
NORTHAMPTON, Northamptonshire NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
13:30
Dallington Cemetery
Marion Peacock Notice
PEACOCK Marion Edna January 23rd 1941 -
June 29th 2020,
aged 79 years.
Peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital.
Dearly loved wife of John for 58 years.
Dear mum of Graham and Alan.
Mother in law to Frances and Caroline. Grandmother to Alexander,
Daniel and Andrew.
The funeral service will take place
from 13:30pm on Tuesday 28th July
at Dallington Cemetery.
Funeral directors Richard Finch & Sons, 77 Military Road, Northampton, NN1 3ET, Tel (01604) 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020
