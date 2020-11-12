|
|
|
Whiting Marion Jean
(née Billing)
Died peacefully
at home on
3rd November 2020.
Much loved mother to Nigel, Julie
and Elizabeth and their partners
Zalina, Stephen and Shaun.
Grandma to Roberta, Alexandra, Joshua, Patrick, Sarah-Jane, Christopher and Katherine, Matthew, Rebecca, Jessica and Myyah-Beau.
Great Grandma to Angel, Jason, Bradley, Lily, Jaxon, Leo, Leighton, Bella, Kairan, Emalie-Ray,
Grace, Eliza and Evalin.
Known by many for her
seamstress skills as Head of
Soft Furnishings to Philips Fabrics, Debenhams and Classix.
Service to be held at
Kettering crematorium on
20th November 2020 at 11:30 am.
All enquiries -
Hollowells Funeral Directors
Tel 01604 792 222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020