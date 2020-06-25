|
|
|
GOWEN Marjorie
(Madge)
Born 24/01/1921 in
Hartlepool, County Durham.
Died 15/06/2020, aged 95
at Northampton General Hospital.
Dear wife of the late Allan,
mum to the late Pete and Dot,
mum to Margaret and Tony
in Australia.
Allan & Shirley,
Penny & the late Colin
and Ron & Sue,
grandmother, great grandmother
and great great grandmother.
Funeral arrangments to take place
Friday 3rd July at 4.15pm
at Milton Crematorium.
Due to the current circumstances family only please.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Macmillan Nurses c/o
Kevin Matthews Funeral Directors,
1-5 Balmoral Rd, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA.
Telephone: 01604 792284.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020