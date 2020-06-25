Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Gowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Gowen

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Gowen Notice
GOWEN Marjorie
(Madge)
Born 24/01/1921 in
Hartlepool, County Durham.
Died 15/06/2020, aged 95
at Northampton General Hospital.

Dear wife of the late Allan,
mum to the late Pete and Dot,
mum to Margaret and Tony
in Australia.
Allan & Shirley,
Penny & the late Colin
and Ron & Sue,
grandmother, great grandmother
and great great grandmother.

Funeral arrangments to take place
Friday 3rd July at 4.15pm
at Milton Crematorium.
Due to the current circumstances family only please.

Family flowers only.
Donations to Macmillan Nurses c/o
Kevin Matthews Funeral Directors,
1-5 Balmoral Rd, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA.
Telephone: 01604 792284.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -