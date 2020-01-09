Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Mark Cudby

Mark Cudby Notice
Cudby Mark Thomas Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 24th December, aged 94 years.
Mark will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at The Counties Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January at 14:00PM.
Family flowers only please, it was requested by Mark that any donations wish to be made will be collected for either of the following charities. W.N.A.A (Air Ambulance)
Marie Curie or Bugbrooke Surgery.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
