Cudby Mark Thomas Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 24th December, aged 94 years.
Mark will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at The Counties Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January at 14:00PM.
Family flowers only please, it was requested by Mark that any donations wish to be made will be collected for either of the following charities. W.N.A.A (Air Ambulance)
Marie Curie or Bugbrooke Surgery.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020