PEACOCK Martha
(Nee Schultz) Sadly, Martha
passed away at
Northampton General Hospital
on 31st January, aged 70.
Beloved wife of Graham, adored Mum of Julia, Mark and Mother in law to Charlie and devoted Nan of Cheryl and Shannon. Sister to Fred and the
late George Schultz.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 24th February at 9:45 am, at The Cathedral Church of St Mary and St Thomas, followed by committal at Towcester Road Cemetery.
As a tribute to Martha the family requests you wear an item that is bright and colourful.
Donations can be made in
Martha's memory to
Macmillan Nurses and the RSPCA .
All flowers to and any enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Williams Way, Grange Park, Northampton, NN4 5DY.
Telephone 01604 760577.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020