|
|
|
Higginbottom Martin
Passed peacefully away following a long illness at
Cliftonville Care Home on 10th May.
He will be forever in the hearts
of his family and friends.
Beloved Dad to Lee, Adam and Laura. Adored by his grandchildren
Aidan, Caitlin, Alfie, Archie and Evie
and the rest of his family.
Reunited with his wife Olive.
There will be a small family funeral
due to current restrictions
but a celebration of his life
to be held in the future.
Rest in peace xxx.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 20, 2020