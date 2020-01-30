Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Archbold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Archbold

Notice Condolences

Mary Archbold Notice
Archbold Mary Elizabeth
Passed peacefully away on
23rd January 2020 at
Ashurst Mews Care Home
aged 80 years.
Beloved Wife to Keith.
Much loved Mother of
Elizabeth and Kathryn .
Treasured Mother-in-law and Granny.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Ashurst Mews who were so kind and caring to us all over
the past 4 months.
Mary's Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 11th February at
St Botolph's Church, Church Brampton 11.00am, followed by a
private family committal .
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory
of Mary may be donated online
for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street Northampton NN1 JF 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ann Bonham & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -