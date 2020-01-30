|
|
|
Archbold Mary Elizabeth
Passed peacefully away on
23rd January 2020 at
Ashurst Mews Care Home
aged 80 years.
Beloved Wife to Keith.
Much loved Mother of
Elizabeth and Kathryn .
Treasured Mother-in-law and Granny.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Ashurst Mews who were so kind and caring to us all over
the past 4 months.
Mary's Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 11th February at
St Botolph's Church, Church Brampton 11.00am, followed by a
private family committal .
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory
of Mary may be donated online
for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street Northampton NN1 JF 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020