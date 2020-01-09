|
COLLINS née Watford Peacefully on 19th December 2019
at Northampton General Hospital.
Mary of Raunds, formerly of Stanwick.
Beloved Wife of the late Denis.
Loving Mum of Gail and Martyn
and a dear grandmother
and great grandmother.
The funeral service will be held
at St Laurence Church, Stanwick
on Wednesday 15th January
at 11.00 a.m followed by an
interment at Stanwick Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
A.Abbott & Sons Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020