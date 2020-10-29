|
GARNER Mary McCallum
née McGeoch Died peacefully in her sleep,
in the early hours of
20th October 2020,
at St Johns Residential Care Home, Northampton which had been her home for the past 4 years.
Wife of the late
David John Garner.
Mum to
Andrew and Timothy.
Mum-in-law to Sue and Helen.
Granny to her 8 Grandchildren
and 'GG' to her 5 Great-Grandchildren.
There will be a family committal service at Milton Crematorium and a Thanksgiving Service for Mary's life at Park Avenue Methodist Church when circumstances allow.
At Mary's request, family flowers only.
Donations in her memory can be made, if desired,
to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance via
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton NN3 2JN.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 29, 2020