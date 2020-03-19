Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
14:00
service of thanksgiving
St Matthew's Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gates

Notice Condolences

Mary Gates Notice
GATES Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 9th March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Gates "Re-united".
Much loved Mum of
Richard, Peter and Michael.
The service of thanksgiving will be held at St Matthew's Church on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 2:00 pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to the Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -