|
|
|
GATES Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 9th March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Gates "Re-united".
Much loved Mum of
Richard, Peter and Michael.
The service of thanksgiving will be held at St Matthew's Church on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 2:00 pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to the Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020