Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Trayling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Trayling

Notice Condolences

Mary Trayling Notice
TRAYLING Mary Rose In loving memory of our Mum who passed away peacefully on 6th December 2019.
Alison, John, Kenneth, Shahida, Cameron and Daniel.
The funeral service
will be held at 12.30pm on
Thursday 2nd January 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium.
Flowers welcome. Donations for
The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -