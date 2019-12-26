|
|
|
TRAYLING Mary Rose In loving memory of our Mum who passed away peacefully on 6th December 2019.
Alison, John, Kenneth, Shahida, Cameron and Daniel.
The funeral service
will be held at 12.30pm on
Thursday 2nd January 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium.
Flowers welcome. Donations for
The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019