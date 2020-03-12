|
O'Toole Matilda Philomena
(known as Pat) Passed away peacefully on
27 February 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved mum of Deirdre, Dermot and Eamonn, mother-in-law to Nina
and Heather, loving granny to Molly.
Will be greatly missed by all the family and her many friends.
Reunited with late husband Martin.
God Bless, Mum, Rest in Peace.
Pat's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 30th March 2020, 11.00am at The Cathedral of our Lady & St Thomas followed by interment in
Dallington Cemetery.
By request family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Warks &
Northants Air Ambulance may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020