CURRID Maud In loving memory of my dear wife of over
59 years taken from us suddenly on 12th August 2020,
aged 89 years.
Though her smile has gone forever and her hand I cannot touch,
I still have so many memories of the one I love so much.
Her memory is now, my keepsake which with I'll never part.
God has her in his keeping, I have her in my heart.
Sadly missed but never forgotten,
Your beloved Husband Tom xxxx
Funeral Mass Thursday 3rd September at St. Gregory's R.C. Church
11-00am followed by interment Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent if desired
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020