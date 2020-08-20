|
|
|
CURRID Maud 'A precious Mum'
Somewhere in my heart
beneath all my grief and pain,
Is a smile I still wear at the
sound of your dear name.
The precious word is 'MOTHER'
she was my world you see,
But now my heart is breaking
cause she's no longer here with me.
God chose her for His angel
to watch me from above,
To guide me and advise me
and know that I'm still loved.
The day she had to leave me when
her life on earth was through,
God had better plans for her,
for this, I surely knew.
When I think of her kind heart
and all those loving years,
My memories surround me
and I can't hold back the tears.
She truly was my best friend,
someone I could confide in,
She always had a tender touch
and a warm and gentle grin.
I want to thank you Mother
for teaching me so well,
And though the time has come
that I must bid you this farewell
I'll remember all you've taught me
and make you proud you'll see.
Thank you my Dear Mother
for all the love you showed me,
Although you've left this earth
and now you've taken flight,
I know that you are here with me
each morning, noon and night.
Rest in Peace Mum,
your loving son Tom
xxxxxxx
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020