Maud Currid Notice
CURRID Maud Sadly, our wonderful
Mum, Nan and Great Nanny left us too suddenly
after a short illness.
This amazing Lady brought
so much love and happiness in
to all of our lives with her infectious smile, laughter, care and tenderness.
She is missed so much but will
always be remembered.
Her spirit and love for life will remain with us all forever and beyond.
RI.P.
We will love you always.
Your loving Family,
Eileen, Jamie, Joe
Becky, Tim and the lovely Aaria Rose xxxxxx
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020
