|
|
|
KENT Maureen
(Mary Bridget)
(née Higgins) Passed away on
24th June 2020,
after much suffering at Northampton General Hospital, aged 77.
Beloved wife of Peter,
dear sister to Willie, much loved sister in law to Christine and Richard,
dearly loved friend of Sheila.
We will all miss you Maureen,
God Bless, Rest in Peace xxxxx
A private family funeral service will take place on Monday 20th July at the Chapel of the Counties -
Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Floral tributes, if desired, may be sent to Ann Bonham and Son,
71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF on the 20th July before 12noon.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020