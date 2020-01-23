Home

BROWN Maurice Sadly passed away on
12th January 2020,
aged 94 years.
Maurice will be dearly missed
by those who survive him; husband, father, and friend to many.

The funeral service will take place at Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Monday, 3rd February 2020
at 15:30.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Maurice direct to the British Heart Foundation.

Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare,
77 Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 7SL.
Telephone: 01604 714077.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
