Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Golsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Golsby

Notice Condolences

Maurice Golsby Notice
GOLSBY Maurice Sadly passed away on the
31st December 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila and a much loved father and grandfather. The Funeral Service will take place at
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor on
Monday 20th January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations for the RSPCA may be
sent please to John White
Independent Family Funeral
Directors, 188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -