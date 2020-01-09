|
GOLSBY Maurice Sadly passed away on the
31st December 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila and a much loved father and grandfather. The Funeral Service will take place at
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor on
Monday 20th January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations for the RSPCA may be
sent please to John White
Independent Family Funeral
Directors, 188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020