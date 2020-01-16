|
|
|
DYETT Mavis Passed away on
3rd January 2020
aged 86 years.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 2.00pm on Wednesday 29th January at The Counties Crematorium followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
All Saints Church, (Town Centre) Northampton at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020